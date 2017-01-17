Activists gather in CCB Plaza to prot...

Activists gather in CCB Plaza to protest Trump inauguration

Protesters began gathering at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in CCB Plaza to denounce President Donald Trump inauguration. The crowd grew bigger as the evening went on, rising to about 100 demonstrators at its peak.

