Vodka distillery to offer new jobs in Kinston
A new craft distillery in town will be the first step in a line of new jobs here in Lenoir County. State officials announced the Social Beverage Company, LLC is planning to create 34 new jobs and invest $5.8 million into the city over a three-year period.
