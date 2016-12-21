UNC again faces NCAA extra-benefits c...

UNC again faces NCAA extra-benefits charge in academic case

Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Oct. 14, 2011, file photo, Bubba Cunningham smiles during a news conference after being introduced as the new athletic director at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina again faces an NCAA charge for providing improper extra benefits tied to its multi-year academic fraud scandal. In a statement, athletic director Cunningham said UNC has "serious concerns about the process" leading to the third notice.

