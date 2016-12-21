The Politics of Nihilism: How Last Week's Special Session...

After all, for weeks, rumors spread that the General Assembly, in response to Democrat Mike Morgan's election to the N.C. Supreme Court, was considering packing the court - rumors fueled by top Republicans' refusal to deny them. In the end - after N.C. Republican Party executive director Dallas Woodhouse mocked journalists for reporting on these rumors, though on Monday, Governor McCrory took credit for killing the court-packing scheme - Republicans chose a different means of subverting democracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.