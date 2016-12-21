The Most Essential Local Art of 2016 ...

The Most Essential Local Art of 2016 Punched Back at a Disgraceful Year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

Several large group exhibits showed countless ways that artists are responding to contentious political times. At Raleigh's Pink Building, FUHB2: NC Artists Respond to House Bill 2 was aggressive right when we needed it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... 3 min Taylor 4
Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ? 1 hr RNC needs show re... 2
27 good looking male seeking female 4 hr Bad Guy 1
Review: International concrete llc 5 hr Raleigh200 1
NC is ass backwards and I'm done Mon Johnny Trump wont... 2
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Dec 23 Just Wondering 9
News The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig... Dec 22 kyman 1
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,409,895

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC