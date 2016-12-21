Texas judge halts federal transgender health protections
Hunter Schafer, of Raleigh, holds a sign in favor of repealing North Carolina HB2 during a special session of the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. A federal judge in Texas granted a temporary injunction Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 that stops federal health officials from enforcing rules that are intended to ban discrimination by doctors and hospitals against transgender persons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|14 hr
|dtbrown56
|85
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Sat
|Dr Wu
|3
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|Fri
|Sherman
|1
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 28
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|Dec 28
|RNC needs show re...
|2
|27 good looking male seeking female
|Dec 28
|Bad Guy
|1
|Review: International concrete llc
|Dec 28
|Raleigh200
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC