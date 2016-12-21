Take a 'first day' hike on New Year's Day at an N.C. park
Thankfully, N.C. State Parks offers plenty of options for guided hikes in our state's beautiful parks during its series of First Day Hikes on the first day of 2017. Falls Lake State Recreation Area in Raleigh will host a .75 mile scavenger hunt designed for kids ages 6 to 12. .
