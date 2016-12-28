Southland Ballroom to Close After New...

Southland Ballroom to Close After New Year's Eve

10 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

Back in the spring, we reported that Southland Ballroom, the Raleigh music venue whose building was bought out by developers in February, would likely be sticking around for at least another year . That's changed this week, as the venue has announced that its New Year's Eve party with Talking Heads cover band Same As It Ever Was will be its final show.

