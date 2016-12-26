Raleigh's Free Local Band Local Beer ...

Raleigh's Free Local Band Local Beer Series Has a Five Dollar Cover Starting Next Week

The beer will still be local and so will the bands, but starting in 2017, the weekly Local Band Local Beer concert series is going to cost you a five-spot. For ten years, Local Band Local Beer has united two of the area's finest exports, at no charge, in downtown Raleigh, regularly bringing in droves of beer lovers and attracting bands that were paid well on the strength of the drinking crowd.

