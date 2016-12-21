Raleigh's Community Music School Stumbled and Shuttered. Can it Pick Itself Up Again?
The sounds of scales and warm-ups usually drift through the halls every day of the school year. But since late October, when the Community Music School suddenly announced that it would immediately suspend operations and possibly close for good, the happy hive has been stilled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|20 hr
|Just Wondering
|9
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Thu
|Rnc4life
|2
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Thu
|kyman
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Thu
|NotU
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC