Police: Would-be intruder gets smashed in the face with firewood
A man who tried to break into a north Raleigh apartment Monday night was clubbed by someone inside with a piece of firewood, police said. Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt had been in a relationship with a woman who lived in the apartment in the 6500 block of Shanda Drive, police said, and he kicked in the back door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Mon
|Johnny Trump wont...
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Dec 22
|Rnc4life
|2
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC