North Carolina governor takes office minutes into New Year

Roy Cooper is sworn in as governor of North Carolina as his wife, Kristin, left, and children Natalie, second from right, and Claire, right, watch shortly after midnight in Raleigh, N.C., early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. less Roy Cooper is sworn in as governor of North Carolina as his wife, Kristin, left, and children Natalie, second from right, and Claire, right, watch shortly after midnight in Raleigh, N.C., early Sunday, Jan. 1, ... more Roy Cooper is sworn in as North Carolina governor shortly after midnight at the historic state Capitol Building in Raleigh, N.C., early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

