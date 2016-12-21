News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:
Hippie grandmother Shawnee Chasser, 65, who has lived in a tree since 1992, is under siege by county officials in Miami who plan to tear down her tree house by December unless she brings her property up to code. It's a full-featured, well-appointed tree house -- and she owns the land underneath, but prefers the "heaven" of her high perch, especially when it rains.
