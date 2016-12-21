NC symphony visits -
Anne Whaley Laney, a member of the North Carolina Symphony, instructs students at Sampson Middle School as part of a new local residency. Rachel Niketopoulos, a french horn professional from the North Carolina Symphony, plays with students during residency program for Sampson County Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Fri
|Just Wondering
|9
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Dec 22
|Rnc4life
|2
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Dec 22
|NotU
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC