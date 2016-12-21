NC Lawmakers Poised to Reconsider 'Bathroom Bill' in Special Session
HB2 requires public schools, public college campuses and government agencies to designate multiple-occupancy bathrooms and changing facilities, such as locker rooms, for use according to the "biological sex" stated on a person's birth certificate. Under the law, transgender people cannot use bathrooms and changing facilities that correspond to their gender identity unless they get the sex on their birth certificate changed.
