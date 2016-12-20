NC Governor Considers Rolling Back State's Bathroom Bill
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory tells supporters that the results of his contest against Democratic challenger Roy Cooper will be contested, while his wife Ann looks on, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake Outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory announced that legislators would return Wednesday to consider repealing House Bill 2, the state's bathroom bill, reports NBC Washington.
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|20 hr
|Just Wondering
|9
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Thu
|Rnc4life
|2
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Thu
|kyman
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Thu
|NotU
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
