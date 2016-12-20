NC Governor Considers Rolling Back State's Bathroom Bill

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory tells supporters that the results of his contest against Democratic challenger Roy Cooper will be contested, while his wife Ann looks on, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake Outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory announced that legislators would return Wednesday to consider repealing House Bill 2, the state's bathroom bill, reports NBC Washington.

