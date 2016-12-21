NC: Big Development Projects in Ralei...

NC: Big Development Projects in Raleigh will Take Shape in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

The city will continue to see lots of construction in 2017 as developers get started on some major projects and finish others. Some projects promise to bring big changes, including the Union Station transit hub and The Dillon tower near downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... 7 hr Taylor 4
Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ? 8 hr RNC needs show re... 2
27 good looking male seeking female 12 hr Bad Guy 1
Review: International concrete llc 13 hr Raleigh200 1
NC is ass backwards and I'm done Mon Johnny Trump wont... 2
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Dec 23 Just Wondering 9
News The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig... Dec 22 kyman 1
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,419,177

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC