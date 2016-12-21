NC: Big Development Projects in Raleigh will Take Shape in 2017
The city will continue to see lots of construction in 2017 as developers get started on some major projects and finish others. Some projects promise to bring big changes, including the Union Station transit hub and The Dillon tower near downtown.
