Mom Traveling With Four Kids Thanks Airline For Extraordinary Kindness

After an airline showed her "gentleness and warmth at every turn" while traveling with four kids, a mom wrote a thank-you note to show how much it meant to her. On Dec. 20, Adrian Wood traveled on an American Airlines flight from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Miami with her four kids, who are 3, 7, 9 and 11. In a Facebook post for her blog Tales of an Educated Debutante, she wrote about how the airline went "above and beyond" for her family.

