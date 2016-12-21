Missing Great-Grandmother, Child Last Seen on Christmas Eve
Now, Briley's family are frantically searching for her and Briley's 5-year-old great-granddaughter La'Myra Briley, who was in the car with her that day. "I am beyond exhausted but at this point that really doesn't matter," Briley's niece, Marcella Rorie, told ABC News in a phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|10 hr
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|12 hr
|RNC needs show re...
|2
|27 good looking male seeking female
|15 hr
|Bad Guy
|1
|Review: International concrete llc
|16 hr
|Raleigh200
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Mon
|Johnny Trump wont...
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC