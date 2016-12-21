McCrory's office has spent $238,000 d...

McCrory's office has spent $238,000 defending media lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WBTV

Gov. Pat McCrory's office has spent more than $230,000 on an outside law firm to defend itself in a public records lawsuit filed in 2015 by a media coalition, according to billing invoices. McCrory's office provided the records Thursday after The Charlotte Observer filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking the information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Fri Just Wondering 9
Vote for Donald J Trump Dec 22 Rnc4life 2
News The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig... Dec 22 kyman 1
NC is ass backwards and I'm done Dec 22 NotU 1
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... Dec 21 CisgenderAkaNormal 9
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 19 Dean 3
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,395

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC