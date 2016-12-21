Massey Consulting Named to List of 2016 VAR Stars

Massey Consulting, a leading accounting software consulting firm in Raleigh, NC, announced that it has been named to Bob Scott's VAR Stars 2016. RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 20, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raleigh, N.C., December 20, 2016 -- Massey Consulting, a leading accounting software consulting firm in Raleigh, NC, announced that it has been named to Bob Scott's VAR Stars 2016 for the second year in a row.

