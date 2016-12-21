Lindner shredder on the job making ADC

A Urraco 75 DK mobile shredder supplied by the Raleigh, North Carolina Lindner America office of Austria-based Lindner has been on the job since early 2016 at a demolition and nearby landfill site in Ontario, Canada. The unit has been set up to serve the decommissioning of the Chalk River Laboratories site, which was operated by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories .

