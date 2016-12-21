Jernigan invests in a Raleigh, North ...

Jernigan invests in a Raleigh, North Carolina storage development project

Jernigan has invested $8.9 million in a proposed Raleigh, North Carolina-based storage development project. The investment was made via Storage Lenders LLC , Jernigan's joint venture with Heitman Capital Management and an unnamed institutional partner.

