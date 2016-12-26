Georgetown transfer Isaac Copeland considering NC State, per report
Isaac Copeland is a 6'9 junior forward who announced earlier in December that he intended to transfer from Georgetown. Copeland, a former top-50 prospect, is a Raleigh native who played at Ravenscroft before finishing his prep career at powerhouse Brewster Academy.
