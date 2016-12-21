Failed deal to undo LGBT law marks rocky start for governor

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Roy Cooper speaks with supporters at the Guilford County Democratic Party headquarters in Greensboro, N.C. Cooper, No... RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina's next Democratic governor has seen a deal he helped broker to repeal the state's law limiting LGBT protections fall apart and had several of his powers stripped away by the state's Republican-dominated legislature. And he hasn't even been sworn in yet.

