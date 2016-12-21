Ex-teacher charged with sex offenses involving student
Former Neal Middle School teacher Troy Logan Pickens, 26, has been arrested and charged with sexual offenses involving a teenage student, according to Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael. Pickens, 26, of Raleigh was charged with statutory rape, committing a sexual offense involving a student and taking indecent liberties with a child.
