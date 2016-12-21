Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000th Client
Since 2008, Dress for Success Triangle has helped thousands of women improve everything from their resume to their wardrobe in order to make a smooth transition back into the workforce. Monique Tirado, 37, is Dress for Success' 10,000th client.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUNC-FM Chapel Hill.
