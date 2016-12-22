Deep Divide Stops Effort to Repeal North Carolina LGBT Law

A supporter of LGBT associations takes part in a protest, in central Rome on 5 March 2016, against the bill on civil union which was approved recently by the Italian Senate. / AFP / TIZIANA FABI RALEIGH, N.C. - A supposedly bipartisan deal to repeal North Carolina's anti-LGBT law collapsed when both sides balked and started blaming each other, likely meaning the state will remain a pariah shunned by corporations, entertainers and high-profile sporting events.

