Coastal FCU's Purvis named 'Businessperson of the Year'

58 min ago Read more: NAFCU

Chuck Purvis, president and CEO of NAFCU-member Coastal Federal Credit Union, was named the "2016 Businessperson of the Year" by the Triangle Business Journal . The Journal , in a profile this month , cited Purvis' drive, determination, management style and commitment to employee engagement as the reasons behind his award.

