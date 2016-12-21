Coastal FCU's Purvis named 'Businessperson of the Year'
Chuck Purvis, president and CEO of NAFCU-member Coastal Federal Credit Union, was named the "2016 Businessperson of the Year" by the Triangle Business Journal . The Journal , in a profile this month , cited Purvis' drive, determination, management style and commitment to employee engagement as the reasons behind his award.
