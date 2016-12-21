Charlotte: House of Mercy, HRC Caroli...

Charlotte: House of Mercy, HRC Carolina awardees, Wesley Mancini

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Q-Notes

Published: December 30, 2016 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: December 29, 2016 at 7:01 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Stories reflecting life at House of Mercy since 1991 were shared at the 25th Anniversary Reception on Dec. 6. BELMONT, N.C. - The House of Mercy, a residential program for those affected by HIV/AIDS, has announced a number of successes over the recent months, as well as changes and additions to its board of directors. Katie Hayes, who has served as a life care coordinator for the Sisters of Mercy West Midwest Community in Detroit, Mich., joined the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... 3 hr Off Topic 1
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Wed Taylor 4
Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ? Wed RNC needs show re... 2
27 good looking male seeking female Dec 28 Bad Guy 1
Review: International concrete llc Dec 28 Raleigh200 1
NC is ass backwards and I'm done Dec 26 Johnny Trump wont... 2
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... Dec 23 Just Wondering 9
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,469,578

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC