Carolina Games Summit returns
The Carolina Games Summit will return to Goldsboro in February with plans to host the video gaming attraction for two days in downtown Goldsboro. The summit, which started in 2006, was previously held at Wayne Community College through 2013 before the event moved to Raleigh and Durham.
