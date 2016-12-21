7-day celebration begins Monday, Dec. 26
Gloria Jenkins of Charleston, South Carolina, at right, sizes up a blouse for her daughter, Faatimah Jenkins of Raleigh, at the marketplace operating at Hayti Heritage Center in observance of Kwanzaa on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015. In the background is Haneef Saleem of Durham, creative executive officer of Sadiyah Shakur-Saleem, the clothing vendor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Fri
|Just Wondering
|9
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Dec 22
|Rnc4life
|2
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Dec 22
|NotU
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC