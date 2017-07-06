Your Photos: another day of summer st...

Your Photos: another day of summer storms and rainbows

Thursday's thunderstorms brought tense moments with strong winds taking down trees and power lines in Fyffe and Rainsville and producing some sporadic outages around Madison and Jackson Counties. The heavy rain came down in buckets, too.

