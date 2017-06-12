Victims of DeKalb County crash identi...

Victims of DeKalb County crash identified; police suspect car hydroplaned

3 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A crash that is believed to be weather-related killed a DeKalb County man and woman and injured two others Thursday afternoon. Charles Ray Bramblett, 67, of Fyffe, and Patty Browder, 56, of Henagar were pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, said state trooper spokesman Curtis Summerville.

