Victims of DeKalb County crash identified; police suspect car hydroplaned
A crash that is believed to be weather-related killed a DeKalb County man and woman and injured two others Thursday afternoon. Charles Ray Bramblett, 67, of Fyffe, and Patty Browder, 56, of Henagar were pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, said state trooper spokesman Curtis Summerville.
Rainsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|court referral program (Apr '14)
|May 21
|Free the citizians
|8
|Neal thrash abusive to his players?
|May 18
|Parent
|1
|Ashley Goddard (Sep '14)
|May '17
|Renae Kenyon
|15
|todays colors at color code (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|Lester Freeman
|13
|Lawson family in Pisgah
|Apr '17
|hakatee
|1
|Tyler Wiginton
|Mar '17
|been played
|1
|Dallas Burt dba Home Tamers (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|jjohn
|18
