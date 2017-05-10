Police arrest 7 in Section drug bust
Jackson County authorities said they arrested seven people after a month-long investigation into a suspected drug house in Section. Section police, Jackson County deputies and members of the sheriff's office narcotics unit served a search warrant at a home on Ryan Street Thursday and said they found methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, 9 and a half ounces of high-grade marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two weapons.
