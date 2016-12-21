Alabama deputy injured, K-9 OK after ...

Alabama deputy injured, K-9 OK after early morning crash

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Alabama Live

DeKalb County Deputy Dustin Jones sustained a broken leg in a crash in Rainsville early this morning. Jogi the K-9 was taken to a vet for an exam but believed to be OK.

