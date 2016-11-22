Plainview Third Grade Thanksgiving Feast 2016

The Tuesday before Thanksgiving is one of my favorite days of the year because that's the day I get to visit my friends in the Third Grade at Plainview in Rainsville, talk about weather, and join them for lunch in the annual Thanksgiving Feast! I love hanging out with these kids, these teachers and the parents! They're so welcoming and hospitable, and it's just a highlight of this season for me. Before we ate lunch at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, we talked about weather: from why the water cycle isn't working well lately to what they should do when severe weather comes into DeKalb County.

