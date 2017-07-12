Vice chancellor leaving UNCP for Radford -
Wendy Lowery, a vice chancellor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has resigned that position to take a leadership position at a university in Virginia. A graduate of UNCP, she will begin her new job as vice president for University Advancement at Radford on Aug. 1, according to a letter Chancellor Robin Cummings wrote to faculty an staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
