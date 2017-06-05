Revisiting Mary's Story: Actor who po...

Kathleen Harshberger and Wesley Young didn't know six months ago they would be called upon to revise a script based on the life of the renowned Mary Draper Ingles. But Dick Harshberger, Kathleen's husband and first director of "The Long Way Home," got the wheels turning last fall when a sculpture of the local heroine was unveiled at the Glencoe Museum in Radford.

