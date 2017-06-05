Revisiting Mary's Story: Actor who portrayed Mary Draper Ingles collaborates with RU professor to...
Kathleen Harshberger and Wesley Young didn't know six months ago they would be called upon to revise a script based on the life of the renowned Mary Draper Ingles. But Dick Harshberger, Kathleen's husband and first director of "The Long Way Home," got the wheels turning last fall when a sculpture of the local heroine was unveiled at the Glencoe Museum in Radford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May 15
|Wayne
|5
|McKienzies (Sep '15)
|May 12
|Lovelace
|2
|alley / saul desentadants
|May '17
|rickey_mabe 715
|1
|Brian Chrisley
|Apr '17
|neighbor
|1
|Hot Chic that just moved to Char-mae Apts Build...
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|Anon1
|6
|Tyler michael jones
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC