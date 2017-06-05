Radford massage therapist pleads guilty to assaulting clients
David Lundy Flanagan Jr., the former Radford massage therapist charged with dozens of counts of sexually assaulting his clients, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a deal that dropped many of the accusations against him - and released him from jail with a time-served sentence.
