Radford massage therapist pleads guilty to assaulting clients

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

David Lundy Flanagan Jr., the former Radford massage therapist charged with dozens of counts of sexually assaulting his clients, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a deal that dropped many of the accusations against him - and released him from jail with a time-served sentence.

