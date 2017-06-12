Radford man seriously injured in crash
Paul Hershey was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the 6:02 p.m. wreck, according to Radford City Police Department. Authorities say a preliminary investigation determined Hershey was attempting to make a left turn from Rock Road onto Lovely Mount Drive when he failed to yield to a 2017 Nissan SUV eastbound on Rock Road.
