Radford couple receives Chancellor's Award
New River Community College nominees Tracy and Sarah Wilkins of Radford received the 12th annual Chancellor's Award for Leadership in Philanthropy during a recent luncheon ceremony at the Country of Club of Virginia. Hosted by Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, the event honored leading philanthropists from each of Virginia's 23 community colleges, as well as the statewide foundation.
