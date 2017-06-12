New Carroll Superintendent drawn by countya s positivity -
Carroll County Board of Education Chair Brian Spencer signs the paperwork making Dr. Shirley A. Perry the new Superintendent of Carroll County Schools. Perry will take over at the post on July 1. She was signed to a four-year contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Carroll News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Radford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young girl at iga (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Druggys
|4
|Crystal hilton
|Jun 12
|Wondering
|3
|Jordon culbertson
|Jun 12
|Old friend
|1
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May '17
|Wayne
|5
|McKienzies (Sep '15)
|May '17
|Lovelace
|2
|alley / saul desentadants
|May '17
|rickey_mabe 715
|1
|Brian Chrisley
|Apr '17
|neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Radford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC