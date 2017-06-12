New Carroll Superintendent drawn by c...

New Carroll Superintendent drawn by countya s positivity -

Carroll County Board of Education Chair Brian Spencer signs the paperwork making Dr. Shirley A. Perry the new Superintendent of Carroll County Schools. Perry will take over at the post on July 1. She was signed to a four-year contract.

