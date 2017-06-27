July 4 Veterans Remembrance Ceremony set
The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County Courthouses Exhibits Committee will again honor all veterans and members of our armed forces with a July 4 Veterans Remembrance Ceremony beginning at noon Tuesday at the Pulaski Theatre. Several organizations will participate in the ceremony, including VFW Post 1184, American Legion Post 7, AMVETS and Daughters of the American Revolution .
