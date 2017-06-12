Horse show slated at fairgrounds

Horse show slated at fairgrounds

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Southwest Times

Horseman's Association of Southwest Virginia is holding its annual horse show at 10 a.m. Saturday at New River Valley Fairgrounds on Route 100. The show was postponed May 6 due to rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Radford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal hilton Mon Wondering 3
Jordon culbertson Mon Old friend 1
Hot waitress at omelette shoppe May 15 Wayne 5
McKienzies (Sep '15) May '17 Lovelace 2
alley / saul desentadants May '17 rickey_mabe 715 1
Brian Chrisley Apr '17 neighbor 1
Hot Chic that just moved to Char-mae Apts Build... Apr '17 Curious 1
See all Radford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Radford Forum Now

Radford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Radford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Radford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC