Bike camp coincides with Junction upg...

Bike camp coincides with Junction upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Southwest Times

Young bike riders will soon get to experience the New River Trail firsthand when The Junction, part of the Draper Mercantile Village, sponsors its first Biking 101 Camp. The five-day camp that starts Monday will be led by bike instructor Misty Wright Gregg, a Radford native who resumed bike riding in earnest three years ago after her husband purchased her an 11-speed bike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Radford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Young girl at iga (Nov '15) Jun 15 Druggys 4
Crystal hilton Jun 12 Wondering 3
Jordon culbertson Jun 12 Old friend 1
Hot waitress at omelette shoppe May '17 Wayne 5
McKienzies (Sep '15) May '17 Lovelace 2
alley / saul desentadants May '17 rickey_mabe 715 1
Brian Chrisley Apr '17 neighbor 1
See all Radford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Radford Forum Now

Radford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Radford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Radford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC