Bike camp coincides with Junction upgrades

Young bike riders will soon get to experience the New River Trail firsthand when The Junction, part of the Draper Mercantile Village, sponsors its first Biking 101 Camp. The five-day camp that starts Monday will be led by bike instructor Misty Wright Gregg, a Radford native who resumed bike riding in earnest three years ago after her husband purchased her an 11-speed bike.

