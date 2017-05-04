Radford police make child porn arrest
According to Radford City spokeswoman Jenni Wilder, Paul Douglas Carper Jr. is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count each of distribution of child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Wilder says the investigation is continuing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
