Proposed trail will go from old Riverlawn school to New River

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Southwest Times

A recreational trail is in Fairlawn's very near future with plans to begin construction on the path's first phase this year. The trail planning committee hopes to see it start at the old Riverlawn Elementary School, and then meander along the New River and beneath Memorial Bridge before ending near the piers of the former railroad bridge across from Bisset Park in Radford.

