Probe ongoing into man throwing money at kids
Radford City police are investigating a "suspicious incident" in which a male motorist apparently threw dollar bills at children outside Riverbend Apartments on Midkiff Lane Monday night. City spokeswoman Jenni Wilder says a parent called police to report that her children came inside her residence with money and told her a white male in his 30s to 40s threw the bills out a car window at them.
