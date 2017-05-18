Newport-News 15 mins ago 1:41 p.m.NAS...

Newport-News 15 mins ago 1:41 p.m.NASA Langley's 100th birthday honored at CNU

NASA Langley Research Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and on Thursday night, a Centennial Tribute was held at Christopher Newport University's Ferguson Center for the Arts. Nationally recognized aviation and space journalist Miles O'Brien was Master of Ceremonies, while the event featured special guests including former astronaut and Langley alumnus Leland Melvin, Nashville singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman, the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band, local musician Karl Werne and dancers from Radford University in Radford, Virginia.

